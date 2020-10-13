It’s Amazon Prime Day and Reagan is already buying

Brandon Mull, New York Times Best-Selling Author of children's series Fablehaven & Dragonwatch, talks all about the 4th book in his latest series, Dragonwatch: Champion of the Titan Games, which releases on 10/13. Also well-known for his Beyonders and Five Kingdoms series and inspired J. R. R. Tolkien, C. S. Lewis, and J. K. Rowling, we were excited to hear the details!

Who will win the battle between Dragons and Giants? As the war with the dragons intensifies, all eyes are turning to Titan Valley for help. A dragon sanctuary unlike any of the others, this one is home to enslaved dragons ruled by the powerful Giant Queen, one of the five monarchs of the magical world. In addition, it houses the arena for the Titan Games, a series of gladiator-style battles presided over by none other than Humbuggle, the demon who stole Seth’s memories!