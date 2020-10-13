It’s Amazon Prime Day and Reagan is already buying

- On Good Things Utah today – It’s one of Amazon Prime’s biggest sales and Reagan got up early to start purchasing! She shares what we all need to save money on immediately.
- Plus, a Utah man is stalked by a cougar on a hiking trail this month near Provo Canyon. We’ll show you the chilling video that Good Morning America aired this morning.
- And the first grade math problem that adults just can’t figure out on Twitter. You put which apples in what basket? Ugh. Watch and see if you are smarter than a first grader! Hope you join us for a Tuesday edition of GTU.