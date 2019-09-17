It’s all things chocolate for Brian’s birthday

- On Good Things Utah today – Happy happy birthday to Brian Carlson! Our fearless announcer is turning 41 today and we are celebrating. Plus, Oreo releases their new mystery flavor and we are all trying to guess what it is? And the new medical procedure that doctors say more and more women are asking for, it’s to turn those darn frowns upside down! Plus, how to teach your kids to not be a bully. Surae has ideas to teach kindness.
- And finally this morning, take a look at your phone. There are probably apps on there that you should delete right now, we’ll tell you why. And the new Apple card is here! We’ll show you what it looks like. Hope you join us this morning on Good Things Utah.