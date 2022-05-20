- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – It’s Producer Day! After our hosts took over all week, now it’s our three producers turn. See what the women behind the scenes have in store for us all show long!
- First up, we thought our Executive Producer Marchelle would like this news: Uber Charter now lets you reserve larger vehicles, like coaches and passenger vans. Half the fun of your night on the town is the pregame beforehand and lively Uber drive there, with aux chord permissions, of course. Now imagine marrying the two because the rideshare platform is introducing a new charter feature that lets you take a party bus to your next event or night out. Uber is introducing an entirely new way to ride and letting you swap out your Toyota Rav for something better and bigger. Uber Charter allows you to reserve larger vehicles, including party buses, coaches, and passenger vans, to accommodate your group. Just be sure to check in on the current COVID situation in your area to ensure a big group is a safe idea in the first place.
- And we love Marchelle’s smart sense of humor and it turns out so does everybody else. Here’s why it’s smart to date a woman with a good funny bone:
- 1. It will never be boring: Time flies by when you are talking to someone who has a good sense of humor. Girls with a wicked sense of humor always have some witty observations ready.
- 2. Your friends and family will love her. People who have a good sense of humor are great company so those who meet them often like them right away.
- Plus, this is for our fashionista producer Savvy, advice from a fashion writer who says: “I’m all for breaking fashion rules, so for all the people who claim that sequins can’t be worn during the day, you’ll definitely change your mind after seeing these ideas to wear sequins for day and night. For all the ladies who are only used to wear sequins during the night, I know you might be wondering how to wear sequins during the day and that it’s not for the fainthearted, but pulling off the look is actually very doable. Yes, you can go out during the day and night wearing glitzy sparkles. To make sequins more casual and wearable for the daytime, try wearing sneakers, shirts with a skirt, and jeans with a top. Make the look more effortless and easygoing by picking sequin pieces that are not too structured, or not too loud, if you want a more subtle look.” Now you can wear those sequins on a Wednesday!
- And at the end of the show – We go out on a big week with a bang! See who broke this pinata in just three swipes?! – Join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.