It’s a warm weather weekend, here’s what’s happening around town

The Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving point is in it’s 16th year, and opens today! Last year they went virtual, and you can set foot in the gardens once again for 2021. Running through May 8th it’s already selling quickly, with weekends going fast. Due to limited capacity, advanced tickets are strongly encouraged. Masks are required at the Tulip Festival. You can check the Thanksgiving Point website for more information about our mask policy. A beautiful experience with flowers imported from Holland, photo ops all around, and the choice to stroll or hop in a golf cart should you need one. https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/tulip-festival/



The Beatles SLC concert cruise happens on Saturday, April 10th at 3 pm. A safe, outdoor, biking event featuring live music! Throughout downtown SLC, different local musicians will be stationed in several undisclosed locations to perform pop-up style shows for attendees. Concertgoers will be placed in limited capacity groups whom they will travel with throughout the evening, and enjoy 20 minute performances at each spot before moving onto their next location. There is a Red Route and a Blue Route. Each Route has 5 stops with a different band playing at each stop. When purchasing your ticket, you can coordinate which group you would like to join so that friends and family can be together. Once attending the event, each household group within their group of 20 will be separated by 10 feet from the others while watching the performance, as well as 20 feet apart while traveling, in order to maintain safe distances. The entire evening covers about 4 miles total on bicycle, 5 stops total, with an average of just under 1 mile per journey. All attendees will be required to sign a safety waiver upon arrival. The SLC Concert Cruise is 18+ and can allow for cruisers under 18 as long as they are accompanied by a guardian to sign the waiver on their behalf. Thanks to our partnership with GREENBike, each ticket also comes with a $1 day passcode to use one of their bicycles for the event! Your receipt email contains arrival info and location of your first venue. Safety is our top priority. We are hoping to create a sustainable, summer-long event to help keep our local music community alive! Please direct any future questions to nic@sartainandsaunders.com. Artists for The Beatles Cruise include: Major Tom, Lord Vox, Static Replica, Mitokandrea, Drusky, Marny Proudfit, Spirit Machines, Cera Gibson, Nicholas James, and The Proper Way. Tickets are $35 and are available now at 24tix.com Saturday, April 10th at 3 pm. 200 South Main Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

https://www.24tix.com/event/650564368/beatles-slc-concert-cruise



Precious Gems with Ballet West opens tonight and runs through April 17th at the Capitol Theatre. Some dates are already sold out. “Precious Gems is a glittering jewel box of dynamic solos, duets, and small ensembles”, said Artistic Director Adam Sklute. “From elegant classical works to romantic contemporary pieces, the program will highlight the strength and beauty of the artists and the broad and diverse repertoire Ballet West has become known for.” The program includes eight short excerpted pieces including a section from Val Caniparoli’s fan favorite Lambarena, a work that fuses the classicism of Bach with traditional African dance and music. Also being presented are Variations for Four, Anton Dolin’s thrilling pyrotechnical showpiece for four men, the program finishes with the rousing classic, Paquita by Marius Petipa as staged by Elena Kunikova. Please note: This program replaces The Dream and Bolero, which is not possible to stage due to restrictions caused by the pandemic. Capitol Theatre 50 W 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 https://balletwest.org/events/precious-gems



Bountiful Food Truck take out night by The Food Truck League. Tonight, Friday, from 5 – 8:30 pm. Kick off your weekend by coming down and grabbing some takeout every Friday! They have rotating trucks each week so there’s always something new to try. Help us keep this event safe by social distancing and wearing a face covering when you are able! Hop online to find out where your favorite Food Trucks are available. When you look online you can see all the other towns that they visit besides Bountiful so there’s bound to be one near you. Everything from trucks with tacos, burgers, BBQ, Italian, Hawaiian and more.Bountiful Town Square, 54 E 100 S, Bountiful Friday, April 9th from 5 pm – 8:30 pm.

https://thefoodtruckleague.com

Provo Spikeball Tournament with the Utah Roundnet at Rock Canyon Park in Provo happens Saturday April 10th from 10 – 4. One of the favorite places for Spikeball tournaments here in Utah, it’s an event for athletes of all skill levels! Get all the details for the second Major roundnet tournament of the year. Rock Canyon Park has been a historic location for Utah Roundnet, and partnering with Provo Parks and Rec who will be coordinating a food truck roundup, it’ll be an all around event on top of the Spikeball tournament. On Saturday, a traditional tournament where the morning will consist of pool play to determine seeding and the elimination bracket will start in the afternoon. Divisions: Elite, Advanced, Intermediate, Beginner’s, Coed and Women’s.

Rock Canyon Park 2620 N 1200 East, Provo, UT 84604

https://www.utahroundnet.com/



Quorum of the Queens Drag Dinner on Sunday April 11th at The Tavernacle Social Club downtown SLC from 5 – 8 pm. Featuring your favorite local drag entertainers, and hosted by Gia Bianca Stephens, The Salt Lake City Showgirl! Our cast for this interactive and exciting live drag show features the talents of many incredible local drag performers (Eva Chanel Stephens, The W***e of 94, Izzy Lovely, Sallycone Slopes, Schade the Queen, Marrlo Suzzanne & your hostest, the Salt Lake City Showgirl, Gia Bianca Stephens) Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the drag show begins at 6:00 p.m. This event is strictly 21+ and ID will be checked upon entry. Dinner menu and full bar available for purchase. Public health and safety measures will be strictly enforced for the benefit of our cast, crew and guests. Face coverings will be required when not actively eating/drinking at your assigned table, tables will be pre-assigned to allow social distancing, and performers wear face shields at all times on the floor. Tavernacle Social Club is located at 201 E 300 S, Sunday 4/11 from 5 – 8 pm



The St. George Chamber Singers On The Walton Commons Plaza. An outdoor event! Saturday, April 10th at 2 pm. Founded in 2015, the St. George Chamber Singers is comprised of thirty-two choral artists committed to excellence in the performance of vocal chamber music. Singing with increasing levels of tonal richness, expressive intensity and compelling collective artistry, the SGCS is setting new standards of choral virtuosity and musicianship in the Desert Southwest. The Chamber Singers were invited to perform at the state American Choral Director’s Convention, Utah Sings! on October 23, 2020. The combined human voice seems to convey a message beyond words, one which quickly puts us deeply in touch with who we are, what we believe, and what we feel. Thankfully, Paul Wiens, Director of St. George Chamber Singers has collected both talented singers and deeply beautiful music for them to express. A playlist of pieces that appear in the St. George Chamber Singers’ repertoire and will be performed on April 10th is featured below. These pieces have been selected by Mr. Wiens as songs of togetherness, with the people of the St. George area in mind. Get familiar with these exquisite pieces and hear them sung with heart and soul on April 10th! Saturday, April 10th 2 pm at the Center for Arts at Kayenta at 881 Coyote Gulch Ct, Ivins, UT 84738



Virtual Lunch with a Primate Keeper from Hogle Zoo. Saturday, Apr 10, 2021 at 11:30 am – 12:45 pm. Learn what it takes to care for the monkeys and apes at the Zoo during this livestream program. Virtually meet some of the animal ambassadors and then swing into action with a Primate Keeper. Learn how the team prepared for the arrival of the Zoo’s baby gorilla, Georgia, and how she’s growing and changing. Discover what it takes to care for primates big and small and have your questions answered about these animals and how we are working to protect primates in their native habitats. $15 per Zoo Member Link; $20 per link Non-Zoo Member. Apr 10th at 11:30 am – 12:45 pm https://www.hoglezoo.org/