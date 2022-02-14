It’s a special Valentine’s Day edition of GTU

- On GTU this morning – Happy Valentine’s Day! It’s supposed to be the sweetest day of the year, but not everybody loves the day of love – Deena shares why some people simply hate today: 1. We all want to choose a gift indicative of our level of affection. And if you’re the forgetful type, that’s going to be a rubber band and a tube of Chapstick. Embarrassing for everybody. 2. It forces you to think about your relationship… and you may not like what you see. 3. It forces you to think about why you don’t have a relationship. Ugh!
- Plus, it was nearly 90 degrees in Los Angeles on Sunday for Super Bowl LVI, but nothing sizzled as hot as the Super Bowl halftime performance. When the lights at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, dimmed mid game, Super Bowl halftime headliners Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar brought the California heat with them as they performed a medley of their greatest hits. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, both Southern California natives, first took the stage first singing their hit song, “The Next Episode.” The two also performed “Still D.R.E.” and paid tribute to 2Pac with his hit song “California Love.”
- And what happens in Vegas is coming to a flight near you! Las Vegas has made a name for itself as a place to get hitched in the most unconventional ways, but Las Vegas-based scenic tour company Love Cloud takes the idea to new heights. The company offers romantic three-course in-flight meals, wedding flights, and vow renewal flights, all in a decked-out twin-engine plane. The scenic flights are available during the day and night, offering views of the desert and the iconic Vegas Strip.
- Finally, why does Queen Elizabeth always wear bright colors? The queen has a famous motto: “You have to be seen to be believed.” Queen Elizabeth II has been in the public eye her entire life and wants to make sure her subjects see her — literally. That’s partly why she has long worn festive, bright colors for her public appearances, according to royal expert Daisy McAndrew. “She’s quite small — so sometimes just quite difficult to spot — so her dressers … decided some years ago that it would be helpful if she was brightly colored so that people could spot her easily,” she said. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on a special Valentine’s edition of GTU.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter