It’s a special Halloween edition of GTU and Disney Villains have taken over

- And it’s not a typical Halloween at the White House this year. The White House said it would not be hosting a traditional Halloween celebration this year due to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s overseas travel. Michael La Rosa, the first lady’s press secretary, says the annual trick-or-treating on the South Lawn, which is typically attended by White House staff and military families, would not be taking place. But LaRosa said they would still mark the occasion and that the White House would be illuminated orange on October 31. “The first family encourages families and children to celebrate Halloween outdoors in their neighborhoods or other outdoor venues,” La Rosa said in a statement.
- Senator Mitt Romney has taken on a new persona, at least for Halloween. Though often perceived as a stiff, buttoned-down, every-hair-in-place politician, the Utah Republican’s lighter side emerged in the form of Ted Lasso. Don’t know who Ted Lasso is? Here’s a description: “Ted Lasso” is a comedy series streamed on Apple TV+ about a relentlessly optimistic small-time American football coach who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching the sport. Jason Sudeikis, of “Saturday Night Live” fame, plays Ted Lasso. Sudeikis, by the way, also parodied Romney on “SNL” during his 2012 presidential run.
- Finally, here’s your chance to own a little bit of Hollywood magic, or at least visit for a bit of Halloween fun. The home of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”, known as Spellman Manor on the popular show starring Melissa Joan Hart, recently hit the market in New Jersey for $1.95 million. And this Sunday on Halloween, the mansion made famous by the seven-season sitcom will be open to the public. “This familiar Victorian home is seeking its new earthly owners, be it for a multifamily or commercial spell, and boasts 5 bedrooms/offices, 2 baths, and 1 portal to the ‘Other Realm,'” an Instagram post featuring the listing read in a nod to Sabrina and Aunts Hilda and Zelda. Interested home buyers and curious trick-or-treaters are welcome to stop in from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 64 E. Main Street in Freehold, N.J.
