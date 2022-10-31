- It’s a very special Halloween edition of Good Things Utah and we are going all out! Tune in to see our hosts dressed as pop stars – for the very first time singers Gwen, Britney, Dolly and Katy are gracing the set, dressed in their concert finest.
- Tune in to find out how this whole Halloween celebration started in the first place. We have to go all the way back to the very beginning. There are actually a couple of competing theories about the history of Halloween. The most popular is that Halloween is the result of a thousands-year-old Celtic tradition called “Samhain,” which marks the end of summer and beginning of winter. However, Henry Ansgar Kelly, a research professor specializing in medieval and renaissance studies at UCLA, told TODAY that attributing Halloween to Samhain is actually a “false trail” and its origins can be traced back to a Christian holiday instead. To better understand why — and how — we celebrate, we asked Kelly and Halloween expert Lisa Morton to break down Halloween’s origins, along with how costumes, candy and carved pumpkins became associated with the holiday. According to Kelly, Halloween started in the U.S. somewhere around the 19th century when the Irish came to America, bringing their celebrations, including All Saints’ Day, with them. “All Saints’ Day was a feast day on the Catholic calendar,” Kelly said. “November 1 was the day on which you celebrate all the people that have gone to heaven.” The night before All Saints’ Day, people would hold vigils for the souls that hadn’t yet gone to heaven and were trapped in purgatory. In essence, it was night to pray for the dead — and thus Halloween was born.
- And we are jumping into big Halloween records this morning: The world’s heaviest pumpkin weighed in at a whopping 2,702 pounds! The record-breaking gourd was grown by Stefano Cutrupi and achieved at a pumpkin festival in Chianti, Tuscany, Italy. The record was set in September 2021. Cutrupi also won second and third place, with pumpkins that weighed 2,158 pounds and 1,751 pounds respectively. The world’s heaviest jack-o-lantern was 2,350 pounds and was achieved in 2020.
It’s a special Halloween edition of Good Things Utah
by: Nicea DeGering
