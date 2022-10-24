- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s a hot TikTok trend, but does it really work? It’s that time of year: With the chill settling in and allergies rampant, your sinuses are bound to get clogged. Can a sinus massage help? As the leaves change colors and a blanket of cold sets in across much of the country, clogged sinuses also become a new normal — but they don’t have to be. A trend making the rounds on TikTok aims to help drain the sinuses and achieve some relief from nasal congestion and pressure: At-home sinus massages. TODAY spoke to three experts about the pro and cons of sinus massages, whether they actually work and more ways to drain your sinuses this stuffy-nose season. Tune in to find out what the experts say!
- Plus, we may be able to brighten our day by simply smiling, a new study suggests. The research brings to mind the concept of “fake it till you become it,” one expert said. When we’re happy, the corners of our mouths move out and up, our cheeks lift, and the skin around our eyes crinkles. And researchers now say that process can be reversed: force the muscles of the face into a smile and it can make you feel a little happier, according to a report published in Nature Human Behavior. The idea that facial expressions might influence our emotional experience, a concept known as the facial feedback hypothesis, has been long debated by psychologists. The new study, an international collaboration of social scientists, appears to prove that even when people are just posing with a smile, they feel happier.
- And do you want to know what you value most in life? There’s one personality test making its rounds on TikTok that can help you determine this. The rainforest personality test is the newest way to learn something about yourself. These types of personality tests dive deep into your psyche, without making you think too much about it. This lets you act on impulse, making your choice true to who you are. The rainforest personality test goes like this: You are on a journey to get back home and you have now approached a rainforest. You have four pets along the journey with you: a cow, a horse, a lion, and a monkey. As you continue on, you need to pick certain animals to give up in order to survive. One you leave behind, one you trade for food, and another you must save out of the remaining two. This means you end up with only one pet remaining at the end of your journey through the rainforest. Which animal are you left with: the cow, horse, lion or monkey? Tune in to find out what it means or click here: https://www.yourtango.com/self/rainforest-personality-test-what-you-value-most
- And we end the show with a hack we all wish we had heard about years ago: Social media’s favorite grandma is back with another life hack — and the internet is going wild. Earlier this week, Barbara Costello, known online as “Brunch With Babs,” shared the “do’s and dont’s of pumpkin carving,” which included a pumpkin carving hack using just one kitchen tool. “It literally cuts the job in half,” Costello said in the video before sharing her carving secrets. Costello recommended carving from the bottom of the pumpkin to make it easier. Once the pumpkin is cut and situated on your lap, the 73-year-old grandma instructed to skip scooping the pumpkin guts with your hands and instead — use a hand mixer. Brilliant! Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.