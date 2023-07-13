Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood! Madison Archibald, James Wong, and Olivia Custodio, actors and playwrights of Salt Lake Acting Company (SLAC), joined us today to talk about their new summer play.

There is not a better time than Summer to see a new play, even better, one that will give you a good laugh! SLAC’s Summer Show: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood will be opening on Friday, July 14th, and will run through Sunday, August 20th. The show focuses on all things Utah and the happenings going on in our community. By putting a comedic twist on Utah life, you will be laughing your way through the show. Click here for more details on the summer show and all that SLAC offers.

Tune in to hear more about this hilarious play and the characters you can find on stage. Visit saltlakeactingcompany.org to purchase tickets to their summer show and see their year-round lineup! Use code “EARLYBIRD” to get a discount of $5, $10, or $15 off (depending on the seats you choose) on any tickets for the show during the first two weeks the play runs!