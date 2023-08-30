SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The fall harvest is just about here and many farmers will be overflowing with zucchini. Elena Davis the creator of Cucina by Elena, joined us in the GTU kitchen with a tasty appetizer that will put those vegetables to good use in an Italian Zucchini Fritter recipe.

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds zucchini washed and grated and tossed in a bowl with 1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

2 cloves garlic minced

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian herbs basil, parsley, rosemary, oregano, etc

⅓ cup unbleached all-purpose flour (use gluten-free all-purpose flour)

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and Pepper to taste

Olive Oil for frying

INSTRUCTIONS

For the fritters

1. Using the large holes of a box grater, grate the zucchini. Toss with about 1 teaspoon of salt and transfer to a colander set over a medium bowl. The salt will help draw out some of this moisture. Wait 30 minutes, then squeeze excess moisture with hands or a clean dish cloth.

2. Place zucchini in a large bowl. Stir in the eggs, garlic, and herbs. Then stir in the flour, and cheeses

3. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot drop about 3 heaping tablespoons of batter per fritter in the skillet and fry on both sides until nicely browned. Place the fried fritters on paper towels to drain.

4. Serve immediately while crispy. Serve with a whipped ricotta cheese or a dollop of sour cream and a sprig of fresh herb for garnish.