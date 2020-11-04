Italian Sandwich from Grove Market & Deli

Jeanette Carpenter, MD, Maternal-Fetal Medicine, who practices at Timpanogos Regional Hospital joined us on Good Things Utah to talk about how prenatal care has changed in the time of COVID-19.

While much is still being learned about COVID-19, the health and safety of their pregnant patients is and has always been a top priority. Every birth is unique and they continue to provide a safe environment for the most important moments in a mother’s life. As a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist, Jeanette cares for fetal development and consults with mothers/OBs on high-risk pregnancies.