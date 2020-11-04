Italian Sandwich from Grove Market & Deli

Grove Market and Deli is a gem of a spot in South Salt Lake! Matt Savas, third generation family owner was in our kitchen showing us how to put together one of their signature sandwiches, the Italian Sandwich piled high, and over two pounds! Grove Market and Deli has been operating since 1947 , that’s 73 years! Stop by at 1906 S Main St, SLC and follow online at grovemarketdeli.com on facebook here and IG @grovemarketdeli
Italian Sandwich Ingredients:
French ambassador roll
Mayonnaise
Brown mustard
Honey and brown sugar
cured ham
Italian seasoned pastrami
Roasted salami
XL sliced pepperoni
red vine tomato
garlic dill pickle
chips
sweet red onion
green leaf lettuce
olive oil
red wine vinegar
salt and pepper (to season)
oregano (to season)