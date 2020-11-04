Italian Sandwich from Grove Market & Deli

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Grove Market and Deli is a gem of a spot in South Salt Lake! Matt Savas, third generation family owner was in our kitchen showing us how to put together one of their signature sandwiches, the Italian Sandwich piled high, and over two pounds! Grove Market and Deli has been operating since 1947 , that’s 73 years! Stop by at 1906 S Main St, SLC and follow online at grovemarketdeli.com on facebook here and IG @grovemarketdeli

Italian Sandwich Ingredients:

French ambassador roll

Mayonnaise 

Brown mustard 

Honey and brown sugar

cured ham

Italian seasoned pastrami 

Roasted salami

XL sliced pepperoni

red vine tomato 

garlic dill pickle

chips

sweet red onion 

green leaf lettuce

olive oil

red wine vinegar

salt and pepper (to season) 

oregano (to season) 

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics

Good Things Utah Sponsors