Italian Roasted Veggie Frittata

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Italian Roasted Vegetable Frittata is giving our kitchen the yummiest vibes. Chef Jenn Martello had our GTU family craving this savory dish all week.

Roasted Vegetable Frittata

Serves 6

 Ingredients:

  •  2 cups Quartered, cremini mushrooms 
  • 1 cup Chopped (large dice), Zucchini 
  • 1 Medium zucchini 
  • 1/2 tbsp Olive oil 
  • 1/2 tsp Kosher salt 
  • 1/4 tsp Dried oregano
  • 1/4 tsp Crushed red pepper (Optional) 
  • 6 each Eggs 
  • 1/4 cup Water 
  • 1/2 cup Shredded mozzarella 
  • 3 tbsp Shredded Parmesan
  •  5 each Large basil leaves, *chiffonade *cut into ribbons 
  • 2 tbsp Finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes for garnish 
  • 1 tbsp Butter for the pan 

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400° F. 
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Place mushrooms, zucchini on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle oregano, salt and crushed red pepper over vegetables.
  4. Roast vegetables for 15 minutes. Toss mixture 1 or 2 times during roasting. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. 
  5. Lower oven temperature to 350° F. 
  6. Butter 10” frying pan 
  7. In a large bowl beat eggs and water together until light and foamy 
  8. Add the roasted vegetables and mozzarella to the eggs. 
  9. Place the frying pan over medium heat, allow butter to melt and get glossy, pour in egg mixture, let cook for 1 to 2 minutes until eggs begin to set on the side of the pan.
  10. Sprinkle Parmesan over top of frittata and place in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. 
  11. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes, slide out of the pan onto the serving dish, sprinkle with basil and tomatoes. Slice into triangles to serve. Enjoy!

Visit chefjennmartello.com or Instagram: @chefjennmartello for more of her tasty recipes!

