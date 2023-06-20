Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Bringing education to those in need is a task that takes a village. Tyler Clark, Executive Director of nonprofit It Takes a Village, joined us on GTU to discuss how he is making a difference in children’s lives.

It Takes a Village is helping kids around the world have equal access to education. ITAV builds and operates libraries and tech centers in remote areas of Malawi, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, Peru, Mexico, and Nepal. They have built 20 libraries to date and many more communities are still awaiting libraries of their very own but simply need funding.

Watch the segment to learn more and visit JoinOurVillage.org to get involved.