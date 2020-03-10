It takes 4 years before someone is your best friend

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Utah Food B ank Banner
  • On Good Things Utah today – Did you instantly love your best friend or did it take some time? According to a new survey Americans say it takes a lot longer to really be a “bestie” than you might think. Plus, what should NOT be doing after your workout. (hint: put down your phone) And if you need a vacation to Disneyland we can help! Head over to abc4.com/contest to register for your chance to win.
  • And at the end of the show, is corn a grain, a vegetable or a fruit? Brian has the surprising answer. Hope you join us for a fun Tuesday on GTU!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Association of Broadcasters Job Fair

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors