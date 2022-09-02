- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We are kicking off the show with a dreamy location that is surprisingly near by! When you spend the day hiking in the national parks, it’s always nice to have a cozy place to relax after a long day. If you’re headed to Yosemite National Park, you can find that in the Château du Sureau in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. It’s a 9-acre castle resort that’s 16 miles from Yosemite and boasts 10 guest bedrooms along with the private two-bedroom Villa du Sureau, a separate accommodation on the property. The Château du Sureau bills itself as a “European escape in California,” and you’ll feel like you’re stepping inside of a Parisian-style manor. The rooms in the main house have eclectic decor that’s luxurious yet rustic. Stylish seating and small art objects along with exposed wood ceiling beams will at once transport you to another world while keeping you grounded to enjoy the gorgeous scenery surrounding you.
- Plus, every time you microwave a bowl of spaghetti, an Italian grandmother rolls over in her grave. For home cooks who are budget-conscious, eco-conscious or generally interested in streamlining their weekly meal prep, leftovers can play a crucial role in their money-saving, waste-reducing and time-crunching endeavors. However, the key to maximizing your leftovers’ potential is coming up with a plan that highlights the dish’s positive attributes while also mitigating its downsides. Leftover pasta serves as a prime example of this principle; from a textural standpoint, reheated pasta can run into any number of challenges. If you’ve ever wondered why pasta often comes out mushy or dry when reheated, and if you’ve ever wondered what you can do to avoid that sad fate, we have some answers for you, courtesy of food scientists and professional chefs. So why does reheated pasta turn so darn gummy? When we asked food scientist and consultant Brian Chau why refrigerated pasta has a tendency to become gummy (and why those negative characteristics only heighten during the reheating process), he gave us a direct answer: “Starch. The cooking process of pasta draws out the starches when boiled. The starches, when cooled, go through a process standard starch retrogradation. What that means is that the cooked starches have gelatinized and are forming a gel-like structure that will solidify when cooled down.”
- And the wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the newlywed looked back on her weekend that started with a rehearsal dinner and ended with a sparkling reception filled with fireworks. “For us, this was perfect timing,” Jennifer shared when looking back on her Aug. 20 nuptials. “Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy.” Despite a few hiccups leading up to the big day including family members catching the stomach bug, Jennifer said she felt a “calm and easy certainty” that everything was going to work out. Sure enough, her wedding ceremony was “perfect.” Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.
