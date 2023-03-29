- On Good Things Utah this morning – Deena and Surae rejoice – it looks like those Crocs are here to stay! Like Peloton, Etsy and Zoom, Crocs saw its business boom during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s aesthetically questionable but easily slipped-on clogs were the perfect footwear for Americans puttering around their homes, gardens and kitchens during quarantine. But while many people got off their exercise bikes, cut back on DIY arts projects and resumed in-person meetings as a sense of normalcy returned to the world, they have kept their Crocs on.
- Maggwa Ndugga of Raleigh, North Carolina, bought his first pair in 2020 and now has five. And he is spreading his enthusiasm, giving his parents and sisters each a pair for Christmas. “They’re not the most appealing things to look at,” said Ndugga, 25, but they offer support to his flat feet and can be worn whether he’s working at his standing desk at home, running errands, hiking on the weekends or lifting weights. “I roll into the gym with my Crocs on and everything, and people ask, ‘Aren’t you going to change shoes?'” Ndugga said. “No, this is how I’m going to live life for now.” Fans like Ndugga — along with celebrities like Questlove, who has been known to sport the clogs at award shows — have helped Crocs emerge as a rarity in the business world. It is a pandemic winner whose success might outlast pandemic shopping behavior. The stock prices and sales of Peloton, Etsy and Zoom have dropped since their sharp rises in the pandemic, but Crocs’ stock has soared 167% since January 2020. The company’s annual sales have increased 200% since 2019. We hope you join us as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
It looks like a controversial footwear choice is here to stay
by: Nicea DeGering
