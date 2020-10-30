It doesn’t get much spicier than this…it’s our GTU Halloween Show

- On GTU Hour 2 – It’s our special Halloween show and we have transformed into the top selling female girl group of all time… it’s the Spice Girls take over! Baby Spice, Posh Spice, Ginger Spice and David Beckham are talking trick-or-treating and Halloween parties. Even though events are curtailed this year due to physical distancing and concerns of spreading coronavirus, scholars say that acknowledging, if not fully celebrating, a night devoted to the demented is a useful escape valve. It’s a way to purge the year’s emotions before we declare our political intentions on November 3.
- Plus, need an app that will help you really celebrate the holiday? Deena shows us the spookiest ones she’s found.
- And the remember our virtual baby shower for Ali? One of the pregnant moms sent in her brand new baby pictures. This will have you ooohing and ahhhing on a Friday.
- At the end of the show, it’s our SPICIEST moment of all. Brian Carlson takes the One Chip Challenge that’s been making it’s way around social media. It’s the hottest chip of all time and our fearless announcer says he’s up to the challenge (or is he??) Tune in to find out if the tears are flowing… and Happy Halloween from all of us on GTU!