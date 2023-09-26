- On Good Things Utah this morning – With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce taking the dating world by storm after he allegedly messaged the pop super star, it got us thinking… have you ever messaged someone famous? Deena shares her recent story of chatting with Gio Helou from Selling The OC after posting him on Instagram. She says she dropped her phone and then threw it across the room!
- Nicea then shared that she messaged actor Josh Duhamel two years ago after watching Safe Haven in North Carolina. Duhamel messaged back and Nicea also threw her phone across the room in shock! So what happened next and is it worth the daring attempt? We hope you tune in to see what our hosts say about this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!
It apparently worked for Travis Kelce, so have you ever messaged a celebrity?
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
