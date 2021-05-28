Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Andy and Carmilla Puefua came by today to show us a tasty recipe for their Hawaiian fusion twist on nachos!

Kokonut Island Grill was founded on Aug 18th, 2016 in Bountiful. We have just begun to expand to more locations. We serve classic Hawaiian favorites with a modern twist. Using the highest quality ingredients in a build-your-own concept, island favorites, and modern mouth-watering delights. Best Hawaiian around!

GRAND OPENING

Provo location Grand Opening Event with FireKnife Dancers

Address: 62 W cougar BLVD, Provo UT 84604

Date: Sat, May 29th, 11 AM – 2 PM

FREE TROPICAL LAVA CAKE AND FREE MIXED SODAS

Island Nachos

The only way to make them is by layers.

Chips, made from scratch, queso, the meat of your choice on the first layer. Then on top another layer of chips with melted Mexican blend cheese. Another layer of delicious queso and MORE meat! Then garnished with fresh chopped green onion and freshly made Pineapple Pico De Gallo!

Find Kokonut Island Grill on FB, and IG.