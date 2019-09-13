Island food: Lu Pulu

Lu Pulu

Ingredients:

16-20 oz. Spinach

2 cans (11.5 oz.) New Zealand Corned Beef

2 yellow onions

2 cans coconut milk

1 can water

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees Mix coconut milk and water together and set aside In a 1/2 size deep steam aluminum pan put a layer of spinach, then spread a can of corned beef sprinkle with 1 onion Repeat another layer End with a layer of spinach. Pour milk and water mixture over the layers Cover with Saran Wrap and tin foil Bake for 1 hour

The Haka and plate sale event is September 14th 10am-12pm. It benefits the Pacific Heritage Academy Gala. Tammi Sumsion and Tina Fagasau are Pacific Heritage Academy parents who stopped by the GTU kitchen. They made traditional Polynesian dish Lu Pulu. It’s one of the many things you’ll be able to try in the plate sale event.

What else will you be able to eat? BBQ chicken along with Lu Pulu with Rice, MAC salad, chop suey, and water for $10.

Dobash and Guava Cake

$2 a piece

Call (801) 363-1892 for more information.

All proceeds will be used to secure a venue for the Pacific Heritage Academy Gala.

Students from Pacific Heritage Academy came to dance a traditional Haka dance and try to teach the hosts. Little Sophie stole the show! She offered up a challenge to Actors Jason Mamoa and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Help the cause by sharing this video and tagging the actors. The academy wants to invite the Mamoa and The Rock to bring their own Haka dance for a dance face off at their annual Pacific Heritage Academy Gala on March 20, 2020.