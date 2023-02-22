SPRINGVILLE, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for the perfect side for any meal? We have you covered with this Island Coleslaw with Vinaigrette! Shannon Källåker joined us to talk about her business and show us how to make a delicious coleslaw.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups shredded green cabbage (packed)

1 cup shredded red cabbage (packed)

1/2 cup grated carrots (packed)

(or use 4 cups pre-shredded coleslaw mix)

1 cup fresh pineapple (diced)

2 green onions (sliced)

1/4 cup cilantro (minced)

1 lime, juiced

Vinaigrette:

1 1/2 Tablespoons fresh ginger (grated)

1 Tablespoon olive oil

3 Tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 T soy sauce

1 T honey

2 tsp sesame oil

1 lime, juiced

Salt, to taste

1 tsp black sesame seeds for garnish

Instructions:

Combine cabbages, carrots, pineapple, green onions, cilantro, and lime juice in a large bowl and set aside. Add ginger, olive oil, vinegar, soy sauce, honey, sesame oil and lime juice to a mason jar, shake well to combine, and pour over the slaw. Toss to combine. Season with salt to taste. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes before eating. Garnish with black sesame seeds. These are great as a side or served on your sliders! Enjoy!

You can find more information and message Shannon on Instagram and Facebook!