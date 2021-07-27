Island celebration you won’t want to miss this weekend

The Annual Utah Pacific Island Heritage Month festivities will kick off this weekend on the evening of July 31, with a return to an in-person, live event at the Pacific Heritage Academy.

The month-long celebration of Utah’s diverse culture comes at a time of peak anti-Asian American, and Pacific Islander hate crimes. The events provide an opportunity for Utahns to seek diversity and inclusion by making new acquaintances and experiencing new cultural experiences.

With vaccinations coming along, event organizer Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou is excited to return to in-person events. She has been recognized for her cultural preservation, economic impact, and wellbeing for Pacific Islanders during the pandemic.

The series of events will run throughout August, extending into early September, will celebrate Pacific Island culture in Utah. This event will include food for sale, cultural booths, young entrepreneurs selling their products, and live entertainment and is open to the public, and everyone is invited. Visit their website for updates and schedules.