Is your sunscreen actually working?

When it comes to choosing the right sunscreen for you and your kids, how do you know which one is right for you? Here are the basics of sunscreen vs. sunblock: Sunscreen, which contains organic chemical compounds such as octyl methoxycinnamate, octyl salicylate, and ecamsule, relies on a chemical reaction to absorb UV light and convert it into heat, which is then released from the skin, London-based dermatologist Cristina Psomadakis tells Health.

On the other hand, sunblock contains mineral ingredients like titanium dioxide or zinc oxide that physically block UV rays. So the main difference in sunscreen and sunblock lies is the way they protect the skin from UV rays. Sunblock is so named because it literally blocks UV rays by forming a physical shield, while a sunscreen contains chemicals that absorb UV rays before your skin can.

Sunscreen and sunblock also have different application methods. Because sunscreen only works when it's absorbed by the skin, it needs to be rubbed in. But you can simply slather sunblock on, since it acts as a physical barrier. You do have to apply sunblock evenly, though, since UV light can hit any exposed parts of the skin, no matter how small. Because sunblock isn't rubbed in, it normally leaves a white cast on the skin, while sunscreen disappears completely.

Also there is a dangerous tanning trend that experts are warning about this morning, Skin care blogger Talia James shared a video of this viral TikTok on their Instagram, choosing to keep the creator anonymous, with a huge disclaimer: “Just no!!…don’t do this.” The TikToker in the video has applied two sunscreens, a base sunscreen of SPF 30 and another with an SPF of 90 to her forehead, cheeks, and chin, claiming “haters will say it won’t work” and “you’ll look snatched all summer.”

"Not protecting yourself uniformly against the sun is not a good idea," Mona Gohara, MD, an associate professor of dermatology at Yale, tells Health. "You're gonna leave your skin with an uneven pigment that can take months or years to go away."

And finally, the hottest trending topic on Google? Camping! The outdoor activity is growing by leaps and bounds during the pandemic. And according to the CDC, with safe social distancing and some precautions, it is on the approved activity list for your family. The CDC says make sure you plan ahead, bring your own soap and hand sanitizer, and don’t forget your mask if you plan to be within six feet of any fellow campers.