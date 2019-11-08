Is what you wear to work changing?

DRAPER, Utah (Good Things Utah) - Visiting a clinic or the hospital can be difficult for some people for a variety of reasons. Pacific Mobile Diagnostics started in 1987 and provides mobileradiology, vascular access and feeding tube services. We provide digital x-ray, ultrasound, EKG’s, Echo’s, Ankle Brachial Index(ABI’s), feeding tubes, PICC lines and all vascular access services to long-term care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, small hospitals, home health andhospice agencies and private doctor groups. Services are available 365 days a year 24/7.

Pacific Mobile Diagnostics has offices in Utah, Arizona, California, Colorado - servicing Utah from Brigham City to St. George. The company uses mobile utilize digital x-ray equipment used in hospitals to provide the finest images available. The digital images that are captured can be seen instantly and sent to a radiologist to be read. Patients do not have to go to the hospital or to an imaging center to have x-rays performed. Clients get their imaging results conveniently and in a timely manner through auto fax and a web-based portal.