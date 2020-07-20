Is there a mask that can prevent ‘maskne’?

There is a new pesky skincare concern that’s being dubbed “maskne”. It’s basically acne breakouts that cluster around the mouth underneath your protective face mask. If you’ve been experiencing an unusual amount of zits lately, you are not alone! Skin doctors say it’s being caused by moist, hot air trapped in your mask, and the fabric rubbing on sensitive skin. Also, stress causes breakouts and many of us are definitely to our limit of anxiety. Surae has suggestions to help keep your maskne under control!

Plus, are gyms going to be a thing of the past? Americans say they are buying more home equipment than ever before because of the pandemic. Top purchases are yoga mats, weights and resistance bands. So with all the concern about cleaning and working out with a mask on, is it just easier to exercise at home? We’ll tell you the results of a recent poll.

And the dewy look is back in! Feel sweaty in the heat? Makeup artists say just go with it! The new makeup look for summer is creme highlighters and shadows – the look is called ‘dolphin skin’. If you feel shiny, artists say you’ve done the look correctly. So would you give it a try? Our ladies weigh in!