- On Good Things Utah this morning – The concept of boundaries was especially sticky this weekend after Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady publicly accused the actor of being “emotionally abusive” on social media.
- In alleged texts from a few years back, which Brady posted on her Instagram story, the “Moneyball” actor takes her to task for failing to respect his “boundaries for romantic partnerships.” In the screen-capped texts, Hill lists out some of the things he refuses to tolerate in his relationship with Brady, including her posting swimsuit photos on Instagram or surfing with men, even though she’s a surf instructor. He also had a boundary on who Brady could spend her time with: “No friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past” unless it was “getting a coffee or lunch or something respectful.” (Their relationship ended sometime in the first half of 2022, after a year of dating. Hill is now in a relationship with vintage online boutique owner Olivia Millar, and they welcomed a child together in June 2023.)
- The texts came to light just as another celebrity story involving a man making similar demands of his girlfriend was going viral: On Wednesday, Keke Palmer’s boyfriend (and the father of her son) Darius Jackson quote-tweeted a video of Usher serenading Palmer at his Las Vegas show. “It’s the outfit tho, you a mom,” Jackson wrote of Palmer’s sheer, form-fitting dress. In a follow-up tweet, Jackson dismissed anyone criticizing him: “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.” Many called out Jackson’s behavior as toxic or emotionally abusive. (Palmer herself doesn’t seem to be having any of it ― days later, she started selling T-shirts that cheekily read “I’m a Motha” — though it’s not entirely clear what the couple’s current relationship status is.)
- In Hill’s case, some called him out for “weaponizing” therapy and couching an ultimately controlling ask in gentle therapy-speak. Hill’s use of therapy buzzwords isn’t surprising; he’s become something of a poster boy for mental health after recently releasing a documentary, “Stutz,” about his work with psychiatrist Phil Stutz. The Hill-Brady story brings to mind a widely shared article that Bustle published early this year, wherein writer Rebecca Fishbein wondered if the ubiquity of therapy-speak in our everyday lives (“gaslighting,” “narcissism,” “boundary-setting”) was making us all a little more selfish. There’s nothing wrong with setting boundaries and advocating for yourself, she argued, but it shouldn’t come at the price of invalidating the other person’s feelings or experiences. “When you’re on the other side of someone’s perhaps overzealous self-care, the experience can range from annoying, to frustrating, to downright hurtful,” Fishbein wrote. In texting, Hill certainly comes across as someone who’s done a lot of therapy ― but also someone who should probably consider a whole session on misusing ultimatums in relationships.
- “Good start,” he appears to say when Brady deletes a few risqué photos. “You don’t seem to get it. But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear. You refuse to let go of some photos and you’ve made that clear. I hope they make you happy.” Even therapists see potential trouble in clients using prescriptive therapy in their day-to-day lives (or being reductive about what they’ve heard their therapists say). “I think a lot of so-called ‘therapy-speak’ is weaponized in relationships as a way to lay blame, reject accountability, and ultimately to try and control others’ behaviors when we are feeling uncomfortable,” said Britt Caron, a psychotherapist in Toronto, Canada. There are notable differences between boundaries and rules. Caron and other therapists we spoke to thought that what Hill asked for (and what Jackson alluded to with his “standards” for dress) was more along the lines of “rules” than boundaries. “Boundaries are setting limits to what you are personally willing to do or tolerate,” Caron told HuffPost. “A boundary is something that you have to determine for yourself ― not something you can force someone else to comply with.” Relationships are messy, and it’s tempting to lay down a laundry list of rules in order to make them less so, but that’s not how you establish meaningful connection with others, Caron said. Tune in for our host discussion or click here to read more: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/boundaries-in-relationships-or-rules_l_64ac43eae4b02fb0e6fa20dc
Is there a difference between boundaries and rules in relationships?
by: Nicea DeGering
