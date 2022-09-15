Dr. Julie Hanks sat down with us to discuss if therapy is actually working for you. She told us to give your therapist three chances to form a real connection. If you don’t feel it after three sessions it might be time to fined someone else.

Juile also warned us that therapy typically gets harder before it gets easier. Most of the time you are stirring up feelings that have been repressed for a long time. When they start to surface it can be painful. With time it can be better than ever before.

We asked her to put the benefits of therapy into one sentence and she said. “learning to live in the present”. Dr. Hanks has so much powerful information. If you want to know more you can go to…

801.944.4555

info@wasatchfamilytherapy.com