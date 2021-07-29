Is the Disney Princess culture positive for your kids?

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Can Disney Princess culture actually be positive for kids? A surprising new study says yes. When researcher Sarah Coyne released a 2016 study asserting that Disney princess culture was harmful to girls because it cemented sexist stereotypes and led to self-critical body image, the loyalists came for her. “I got so much hate mail,” the Brigham Young University professor and associate director of the School for Family Life tells Yahoo Life. “People called me a ‘princess hater!'” If you would like to read more on the new study click here: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/can-disney-princess-culture-positive-kids-study-174236653.html#:~:text=A%20surprising%20new%20study%20says%20yes.&text=When%20researcher%20Sarah%20Coyne%20released,the%20loyalists%20came%20for%20her.
- Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic changed all of our lives, but for developing children, its impact may have more long-term effects. “Every child’s experience of the pandemic is different based on their temperament and their home life,” Jacqueline P. Wight, director of mental health services at DotCom Therapy, told HuffPost. “Many children have experienced mental health challenges, and we anticipate that for some of these children, there will be lasting effects. For others, the challenges were more situational and will subside as life returns to normal.” The good news? Mental health experts say kids are resilient, but parents need to be aware and ready to treat possible issues.
- At the end of the show, the cutest dog video we’ve seen all day! Watch as the self appointed Dog Nanny tries to block a baby from climbing up the stairs. It’s been viewed millions of times and we can see why. Hope you join us for a fun Hour 2 of GTU on a Thursday morning.