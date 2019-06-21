Is looking at your phone causing skull horns?

Guest Host, Michelle Money, sat down with Elizabeth Faye, a Hair Stylist Success Coach to talk about the struggles of being a stylist out of practice, but more importantly, how to get back out there.

Oftentimes when you learn a craft, life can sometimes get in the way of your continuation. Once life slows down, people are too afraid to get back into it. Whether it's hair, cosmetology, or any other field, years of putting your career on the back burner can cause you to halt when you think about going back. But it doesn't have to.