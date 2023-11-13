- On Good Things Utah this morning – We know it’s only the middle of November, but our own Nicea DeGering’s Christmas lights are up and on! This is a fun and lively debate this time of year, when to put up the lights, when to put up the tree and when to start blasting Christmas music? We put the question to our viewers on Facebook, and dozens and dozens of you responded – many of you . Please make sure you head over to our social media and weigh in with us! In the meantime, there are several professional light displays going up all over our state over the next few weeks. Here are just a few:
- DRAPER
- November 27, 2023
- 6:00-8:00 PM
- Draper City Park (12500 S 1300 E) map
- Free Event
- MIDWAY TREE LIGHTING CELEBRATION
- Sat, 11/25/2023 at 6:00 PM
- Location
- Midway Town Square
- Address
- 100 North Main Street
- Midway, UT 84049
- THE GALLIVAN CENTER
- November 24
- Time:
- 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
- CHRISTMAS ON TEMPLE SQUARE
- November 25–January 1, 2024, Nightly, 5–10 pm
- DRAPER
- We hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!
Is it too soon to put up your Christmas lights?
by: Nicea DeGering
