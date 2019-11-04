Is it too early to put up the Christmas tree?

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • On Good Things Utah today – Can’t wait to put up the Christmas decorations? Don’t stress, health experts say it’s actually good for you. And singer Mariah Carey won’t mind – she declared it “Time for Christmas” on her social media over the weekend. Plus, actress Nicole Kidman shares secrets of her success this morning. And why singer Pink has “mom-guilt” about being on tour. Also, the birthday party nightmare that turned into something really special. We’ll share what happened next after no one showed up at a 12 year old’s party.
  • And do you have people that you follow on social media but you secretly “hate” them? You aren’t alone – psychologists say there is something about unhappily following strangers just to peek at their lives. And is the latest hair trend actually a face lift? Ali tries the “bun lift” live on the air!
  • And finally, tips to get your kids to cut back on all that screen time. We hope you join us this morning for a Monday edition of Good Things Utah!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Struggle

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook