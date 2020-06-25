Is it safe to use a public restroom during a pandemic?

Wedding season's already looking a little different this year. Many engaged couples have postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus; others who don't want to wait are turning to Zoom. Some couples, however, are proceeding with their weddings during the pandemic, and if you're on the guest list, then you'll face a tough decision: Is it safe for you to go?

As more COVID-19 hotspots pop up across the country, this question becomes even harder to answer, Dr. Howard Forman, director of the health care management program in the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut, told TODAY. "Until a few weeks ago, we were in a much better place," he said. "Right now … it's hard to even know what states are going to have bad outbreaks just a few weeks ahead of time." Dr. Anthony Fauci warns about 'disturbing surge' in coronavirus cases. This means that, for most people in the U.S., it's not safe to attend a wedding unless it's "extremely small," Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious disease physician and professor at UC Berkeley's School of Public Health in California, told TODAY. "There's so much viral activity going on. To bring lots of people together is a recipe for disaster," he explained.