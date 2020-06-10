Is it safe to hug yet?

We were thrilled to have our girl, and former GTU host Michelle Money in-studio today. This interview was extra special, because with Michelle was daughter Bri! If you follow Michelle on instagram, then you know that Bri was in a coma for ten days after suffering a serious longboarding accident. Michelle documented her daughter's twenty-six day stay at Primary Children's stay, and her incredible road to healing. We loved seeing beautiful Bri with our own eyes, and learning all about what happened that day, as well as her recovery, which is truly nothing short of a miracle!