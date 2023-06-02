SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Baking and design-work so good you don’t know if it’s real or cake. It’s the trend that has gone viral, and Katie Friend, owner of Sweet Katees, joined us on the show to see if she could stump our GTU hosts. Take a look at the video to see what you think.

Making hyper-realistic cakes is a form of art that is very challenging because you are limited to using consumables. In fact, most cake decorators won’t even attempt hyper-realism because it’s so time consuming. Friend jumps at the opportunity to design a unique cake creation. She enjoys the challenge and likes making something new.

She also makes delicious cinnamon rolls and offers shipping Nationwide. Get 15% off your online order with code: GTU15 through the month of June.

You can find Katie Friend on Facebook and Instagram @sweetkatees and online at www.sweetkatees.com