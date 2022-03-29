- Today on GTU Hour 2 – This is a timely discussion this morning. It’s a simple fact that social media has its benefits, whether you’re updating faraway friends and family on your toddler’s latest antics, connecting with your favorite mom group about a park playdate or checking what flavors that cute donut shop in the city has on tap this weekend. It can be a powerful tool for connection and community, but it’s not without its privacy risks. And now, how you use social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok and whether you use them to share photos of your kids, may provide clues to your parenting style, one study shows. The act of sharing photos of your children online without their explicit consent is termed ‘sharenting’, and has been a source of controversy in recent years, write the study authors, a team of researchers from the University of Central Florida (UCF) and Indiana University Bloomington. They discovered that parents who regularly post photos of their children on social media tend to be more permissive, often associated with having a more friend-like parenting style. They also found that permissive parenting tends to be associated with earlier social media usage in kids.
- Plus, why one mom says she prefers staycations to vacations with her young kids, and if you are going on a vacation good news for you this morning. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not add a single new destination on Monday to its highest-risk category for travel. This hopeful respite comes after months and months of discouraging additions to its Level 4 category, in which destinations are considered “very high” risk for Covid-19. Last summer when the Delta variant of the coronavirus was of paramount concern, the CDC added a whopping 16 nations to Level 4 in one week. Some of those August 2, 2021, additions included travel favorites Greece and Ireland. The next week, seven more places were added to Level 4, including France and Thailand.
- Finally, should you touch someone’s baby bump without asking or is it ever okay? The ladies are definitely weighing in on this hot topic!
- At the end of the show, it’s a cuteness overload! Baby Animal Days are back at the American West Heritage Center in beautiful Cache Valley. Make sure you head north and take the whole family March 31-April 2nd and April 6th-April 9th. We hope you tune in for a fun action packed morning on GTU Hour 2.