- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are diving into a parenting Hot Button issue on the show this morning. One author says this: ‘It doesn’t need to be said that the world is — and always has been — a really sad place. From war and bullying to miscarriages, unexpected death of spouses, terminal diagnoses, advocacy that doesn’t seem to move anyone, systems that perpetuate ongoing anger and sadness, and the list goes on and on and on. It can be sadness information overload, coming from the TV or your personal experiences. So what are we, as parents, supposed to do about all of this in the context of raising our kids? If, like me, you have the privilege to have a healthy — mentally, physically, financially — family, the answer is to live in both sadness and joy. Dual emotions dwelling simultaneously.
- I believe the answer is to expose our kids to both the very real sad things that are happening, to help them learn how to cope and even grow through and in the sadness, and to cultivate intentional times of play and joy. To champion the message that to be human is to be multifaceted in our emotions. Sadness cannot, no matter how hard you try, be escaped. Our kids will be sad. Our kids will see sad things. Our kids will also see their parents sad. To avoid stories and information that most likely will leave our child feeling sad, in my opinion, leaves them to live in a make-believe world and misses brilliant opportunities to navigate sadness together. Our kids become adults. Personally, I want my kids to become resilient, responsive, and empathetic adults. Let sadness be an okay emotion in your house.’ To read the entire article click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/its-ok-to-have-your-kids-see-you-be-sad and tune in with us this morning as we talk about this Hot Topic and so much more on Good Things Utah.
