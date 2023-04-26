- On Good Things Utah this morning – Can you say no to being a bridesmaid or groomsman? Etiquette experts weigh in this morning: It’s an honor that comes with great responsibility. But is that enough of a reason to decline the bride or groom’s offer?
- Weddings are a joyous occasion — but they can also be expensive and time-consuming. Especially if you’re part of the wedding party. While there’s no doubt that you want to be a part of the happy couple’s special day, there may be some factors that prevent you from doing so. According to a 2022 study by LendingTree, roughly one in five of the 2,100 consumers surveyed have declined an invitation to be a member of the wedding party because of the expenses associated with it. But cost isn’t even the half of it. Maybe you have a prior commitment, can’t take time off of work, are pregnant or simply can’t swing the steep costs associated with the wedding, all of which are valid reasons, according to etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts. “Saying no is OK as long as it’s done gently and with good reason,” Grotts tells TODAY.com. “The power of ‘no’ is a very small word with large implications that often make us feel uncomfortable. But don’t fear it: It’s liberating and could make a difference in saving a friendship.”
- If, for one reason or another, you need to turn down their request, you should let the bride or groom know ASAP. “Don’t stall and make excuses when you know the final answer will be ‘no,'” Diane Gottsman, national etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol School of Texas, tells TODAY.com. There’s a chance that your answer isn’t cut and dried, though. If that’s the case, Gottsman recommends asking the bride or groom for some extra time to see if you can make it work with your budget, vacation schedule or prior engagements. “You can say, ‘I am honored by your request. May I have a few days to see if I can swing it?’ No need to be specific with your reasons, but at least let them know you are doing some research to see if it works,” Gottsman suggests. Tune in to hear more about this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on a Wednesday edition of Good Things Utah.
Is it ever okay to turn down a request to be a bridesmaid?
by: Nicea DeGering
