- On Good Things Utah this morning – Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram is stirring up some serious controversy amongst the germ-conscious crowd. The recent post included several different shots, but one in particular raised eyebrows. It depicts a tub-side feast, with at least eight plates of food strewn across the bathroom floor and perched on top of the (closed) toilet, tightly circling a bubble-filled bathtub. The general consensus among her commenters is: why?
- But if we’re being honest, Kardashian isn’t the only person apparently enjoying meals à la toilet (although, to be fair, the pic has distinct photo-shoot vibes to it). More people than you think are chowing down in the bathroom, and even going as far as to eat while using the bathroom, lest we forget the very recent shower orange trend. So what’s the verdict when it comes to safety and hygiene? Is “don’t poop where you eat” practical life advice in addition to being a pithy idiom? Or is eating your food in the bathroom NBD? Well, according to Amesh Adalja, MD, an infectious-disease physician and a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center For Health Security, it’s the latter. “In general, I don’t think this is a major deal,” Dr. Adalja tells POPSUGAR, shockingly. “Bacteria and other microbes abound in every millimeter of a house.”
- In case you’re thinking that Dr. Adalja must be a solitary, fringe voice, know that he isn’t alone in his views. Other experts agree: it’s not necessarily unsafe to eat in the bathroom. “There’s nothing wrong with it unless your bathroom is extremely dirty,” says Julianna Coughlin, MS, registered dietitian. Tune in with us as our hosts dive into a discussion of this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
