Is it a nightgown or a dress? Or can it be both…

- On Good Things Utah today – If you are looking for the perfect Christmas present, inspiring and empowering Barbies might just be for you! We’ll show you the latest toys to hit the shelves. Plus, is it a nightgown? Is it a dress? Surae says it can be both! You have to see her pretty night time jammies. And are socks with sandals pretty? One Hollywood celebrity sporting the trend says why not? And foods that make you gassy – Reagan has the list to stay away from on your next date. And millennials and their eating habits, they are nothing like other generations – we’ll explain!
- And finally, what snap judgments people are making about you in just nine seconds. And we finish the show with the absolutely adorable Swiss Miss Royalty. Hope you join us for this morning’s Good Things Utah.