Is it a nightgown or a dress? Or can it be both…

Midway's 72nd annual Swiss days is back again August 30th and 31st! Aja Mills visited us to tell us all about the Swiss themed celebration going on this weekend at Midway town square.

Swiss days has been described as "a party held by the people of Midway". From live music, to the Swiss Miss royalty, and even over 180 vendors selling unique, hand-crafted items, and so much more, there's no shortage of fun things to do for the whole family.