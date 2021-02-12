Is it a cake? Is it an Amazon package? Surprise, it’s both!

It's Friday, so you know what that means! We're out and about. Here are four fun events just in time for your Valentine's Day weekend.

Date Night at the Museum: The Art of Chocolate at the Southern Utah Museum of Art in Cedar City is happening tonight from 6:30 - 8:30. Go enjoy a chocolate and cheese tasting with a local chocolatier in the SUMA gallery to celebrate Valentine’s Day! St. George based candy company Obsidian will provide a chocolate tasting experience where guests will learn about the art of chocolate and candy making. Guests will also take home a Valentine’s inspired art kit at the end of the evening.Friday, February 12Standard price: $20 Sidekick discount: $1513 S 300 W, Cedar City, UT www.suu.edu/pva/suma/experience/university-programs.html