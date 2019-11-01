Is Halloween candy overload really that bad?

Beer and Ballet with Ballet West happens this Friday, Nov 1 from 6 pm - 9 pm. It's a special event that gives guests a sneak preview of upcoming repertoire all while enjoying craft beer and pub fare. Ballet West II will be performing Piece of My Heart, and Divertimento. The classical ballet Divertimento takes its name from a musical term that means a work that entertains and amuses. Ballet West Resident Choreographer Nicolo Fonte’s high-energy creation is set to the music of Janis Joplin. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door. balletwest.org/events/beer-and-ballet-2019

The Sharing Place’s Day of the Dead is not your average fundraising gala. Saturday, Nov 2 from 6 pm - 11 pm, guests have the opportunity to get sugar skull face paint, visit psychic readers, honor a loved one at our memorial altar, and enjoy a delicious dinner from Red Iguana. This unique event is a celebration of life and remembrance as much as a fundraiser. And, the best part is all funds from sponsorships, ticket sales, and activities will benefit grief groups at The Sharing Place and in the community. thesharingplace.org/dod2019/