Is Halloween candy overload really that bad?

- On Good Things Utah today – If you are having Halloween hangover this morning like the rest of us, you will appreciate this blog post about candy not being THAT BAD for your kids. Plus, it’s a time change weekend – how to make the transition easier on your life. And do you know someone who just can’t take a compliment? New research says it might be from deep rooted insecurities. And make it a point to hold hands with someone today! Doctors say it just might be the easiest form of pain relief.
- And finally, on the day after Halloween we’ve figured out the purpose of the holiday staple candy corn – you’ve got to watch this! Hope you wrap up your week with us on Good Things Utah.