- On Good Things Utah this morning – Gen Z is rejecting everything they’ve been taught about tipping. It could be the start of a big shift. Just because inflation is finally cooling doesn’t mean Americans have financially recovered. Last summer, it hit a 40-year high, coinciding with Gen Z entering the workforce and generally curbing their spending. With economists debating whether inflation will be “sticky,” another habit is sticking around, according to a recent Bankrate survey: The 26-and-under crowd are the stingiest tippers.
- Just 35% of Gen Zers told Bankrate they always tip their server at a sit-down restaurant. At the other end of the spectrum, 83% of baby boomers said they always tip. Boomers were more generous tippers than Gen Zers across the board, Bankrate found, including when it comes to food delivery workers and taxi or Uber drivers. Every year, fewer and fewer people drop their change into the tip jar—much less tip 20% after a meal. Just under two-thirds (65%) of U.S. adults always tip their server when they go out to eat at sit-down restaurants (the activity that they pay tips for most commonly). But even that is winnowing away, Bankrate found. Last year, just shy of three-quarters (73%) of diners said they always tip. A year earlier, that was 75%, and it was 77% in 2019.
- The pandemic obliterated the tipping economy, and led to the shuttering of countless independent bars and restaurants, leaving swaths of tipped service workers looking for stable income. Three years on, America is mostly back to normal (with the notable exception of going to the office five days a week), but tipping has yet to regain its former glory. Baby boomers still tip more than any other generation, and Gen Z is in dead last place. To be sure, as the youngest and least wealthy generation, this may be because Gen Z has the least money to spend—yet rather than taking restaurant visits out of their budget, many simply get stingy when the bill arrives. The spread also falls along gender lines: Women tip more frequently than men do, Bankrate found.
- That’s not just at restaurants; 60% of women tip their hairstylist every time they get a cut, while only 46% of men always tip their barber. Generational divides are stark here too. Fewer than a quarter (24%) of Gen Zers tip their hairstylists, compared to 40% of millennials and 67% of Gen Xers.
- But Americans are still notably bigger tippers than other cultures, and this survey begs the question of whether Gen Z’s resistance could finally break with American tipping culture. We hope you tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now