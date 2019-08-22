Is expensive mascara better?

- On Good Things Utah today – We announce the winners of our American Idol Front of the Line contest. Plus, Reagan buys the hottest new pricey mascara and compares it to a drugstore brand. We’ll show you the results. And should kids have their cell phones at school at all? Educators in New York say no, but psychologists say no phones might mean more anxiety. And have you ever looked up a wedding registry just to peek at what people are asking for? There’s an actual term for that now. And pumped breast milk is actually better for baby depending on the time of day it was pumped? We’ll tell you why and also why Duchess Meghan Markle is debuting a new clothing line.
- And finally, what is the tooth fairy paying these days? We have the national average and what Brian, Surae, Nicea and Reagan think is fair… (oh, it’s a range!) Hope you join us this morning for these topics and so much more on Good Things Utah.