Is Ellen going to be replaced?

Oh boy! It's everyone's favorite segment, the one where Regan brings a basket of fabulous things from her closet, and hands them out to not only us, but this time viewers, too!

She started out with purses, then moved on to a little fringe, leather, and the tiniest swimsuits we've ever seen. There was even a crochet top...of some kind...that Surae put on over her dress, and well, you'll just have to watch!