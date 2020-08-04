Is Ellen going to be replaced?

- On Good Things Utah today – Ever since allegations about mistreatment by her producers surfaced last month, questions have swirled about the future of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” a staple of daytime TV since 2003. The hashtag #Replaceellen is trending on Twitter this morning but will that really happen? We’ll tell you the latest.
- Plus, it’s the age group that is being hit the hardest by COVID-19. Grandparents are now speaking out about not being able to connect with their grandchildren and how just painful the separation really is. One grandmother says her “grandma time” is now at the bare minimum and she’s desperate to see her grandchildren across the country.
- And finally a wireless company that is changing the cell phone game when it comes to kids and safety. Find out why many parents say they prefer Gabb Wireless.