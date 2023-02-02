- On Good Things Utah this morning – When looking for recommendations on what to buy, popular social media influencers and celebrities are always around to peddle the hottest item of the moment. But some may reconsider their spending habits after looking through TikTok’s “de-influencing” campaign, which shares what viral products are not actually worth buying. The app’s “deinfluencing” tag with over 50 million views, is a hub to thousands of videos of TikTokers debunking the influencer allure of cult-like internet products, particularly in the beauty realm. From highly coveted Dior makeup products to Olaplex’s shampoos and conditioners, these videos focus on popular products that “de-influencers believe” are simply overhyped. This follows the similar “anti-haul” niche of YouTube that calls out the products creators refuse to buy. The growing trend is a direct response to the endless deluge of products that beauty and lifestyle influencers insist you simply must have. According to the internet, at the moment, you should own a Stanley Cup drink tumbler, an ice roller for your face, shapewear from Kim Kardahian’s SKIMS line, and some tinned fish in your kitchen cupboard. These are subject to change next month, or next week—depending on trends. Oftentimes influencer recommendation videos are sponsored by the company behind the products. Influencers can also get paid from affiliate links or codes if viewers buy via the links they share. The arrangement is so successful that the influencer marketing industry reached over $16 billion last year, according to Influencer Marketing Hub. So what is ‘de-influencing’? Tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
