- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – Now that we’re well into fall, many are looking ahead to plunging temperatures and shifting landscapes — including earlier nightfall. There are just over six weeks left until the end of daylight saving time (DST), when most Americans will set their clocks back by one hour to officially enter standard time for the upcoming winter season. The “fall back” will occur on the first Sunday of November, and time zones across the country will allow for an extra hour of sleep. Days are already beginning to feel shorter prior to the official change, as local weather outlets in cities like Chicago have already reported that sunset now comes before 7 p.m. in most places. In theory, people can expect sunlight to fade a whole hour earlier than usual after the change, but days will continue to shorten until December 21, when we observe the winter solstice. If you’re confused about why the changing of clocks is still happening this year, you wouldn’t be alone — social media users may stumble upon videos that claim the U.S. government has passed new legislation against daylight saving time (DST). The new federal bill, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, first passed the Senate in March, positing that permanent daylight saving time should be the standard for all U.S. states.
people are sharing what they believe are the most romantic lines in movie history – see if you agree! Here are just a handful of the most popular responses shared:
- 1. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) “When alternate-universe Waymond tells Evelyn: ‘In another life, I think I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.'”
2.You've Got Mail (1998) "When Tom Hanks meets Meg Ryan in the park and they realize they were emailing each other, and she says, 'I wanted it to be you.'"
If you are one of the many girls and women who experience painful menstrual cramps, a diet change may bring some relief, a new study suggests. The analysis of previous research revealed that certain foods — such as coffee, red meat, highly processed foods and those high in omega-6 fatty acids, like nuts — seemed to increase pain. Meanwhile, other foods — such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and those that were high in omega-3 fatty acids, like fish — seemed to lessen cramping, according to the report presented at the annual meeting of The North American Menopause Society.