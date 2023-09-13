- On Good Things Utah this morning – You know what they say…everyone’s a critic. Meaning that, as inevitable as the sun rising each morning, there’s always going to be someone who simply is not buying what you’re selling. This was certainly the case for comedy legend Martin Short, who was the subject of an op-ed for Slate titled “Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short,” written by Dan Kois. In the piece, Kois described Short as “unbelievably annoying” “try-hard” and wrote that his “whole schtick” was “exhausting, sweaty, and desperately unfunny.” Ouch.
- Short, a Tony and two-time Emmy winner, is known for eccentric, over-the top roles. He first came to fame during his stint on “Saturday Night Live” playing characters like the greasy, unkempt Ed Grimley. And since then has brought the world a womanizing White House Press Secretary on “Mars Attacks,” a flamboyant German wedding planner in “Father of The Bride,” and most recently, a grandiose theatre director in “Only Murders in The Building”…to name a few. It’s probably understandable that certain bold styles aren’t for everyone. It’s also pretty natural to have a few celebrities that truly grate you for whatever reason. But this article pulled no punches while decimating Short’s entire life’s work.
- “Throughout his evolution from sketch-comedy standout to uneasy movie star to twice-failed talk-show host to enthusiastic song-and-dance man, I’ve wrinkled my nose,” Kois wrote. “Every time he dresses up in a silly outfit or says something outrageous or mugs for the audience, I want to shout at the screen: Why are you being like this?” Luckily, Short has racked up a loyal following of regular fans and other comedy legends alike, and they all wholeheartedly disagree. So who is jumping on the bandwagon to sing Short’s praises? Tune in this morning for this Hot Topic and so much more on GTU!
Is awarding winning comedian Martin Short funny or not?
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
