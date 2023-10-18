- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s our Birthday Week on GTU and we are taking a look back at when the show started in October of 2002. It was the year you watched Legally Blonde on repeat. Spice Girls dominated your stereo — when you weren’t dancing to Britney Spears after school, that is. You counted Paris Hilton as one of your style icons and, the more accessories you piled on, the less actual clothing you wore. Slip dresses, cardigans as tops — the less-is-more list goes on.
- Fast-forward two decades to today: Although plenty has changed, a lot has stayed suspiciously the same. And Just Like That was just renewed for another season, everyone is cheering for Britney Spears, and trends like low-rise denim are, unfortunately, back in style. Though 2000s trends have been on the rise for a while, this two-decade marker is a perfect reason to celebrate the ones that are going especially gangbusters this year: You’ll find Legally Blonde-inspired pink and Sex and the City-popularized baguette bags, as well as structured corset tops, choker necklaces, and so much more.
- And speaking of Britney Spears, she says in her highly anticipated upcoming memoir that she had an abortion while she was dating ex Justin Timberlake. In an excerpt from Spears’ book, “The Woman in Me,” shared with People, Spears claims that when the two were dating, she became pregnant with his baby but ended the pregnancy because she said he felt they “weren’t ready.”
- “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears writes in the memoir, discussing when she found out that they were expecting.
- “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” she writes. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.” The former couple first started dating in the late ’90s and broke up in 2002. Spears continues, “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.” Of the abortion itself, Spears writes, “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.” “GMA” reached out to Spears’ and Timberlake’s teams for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
- Also, is attraction dependent on insecurity? Tune in as the ladies take a topic they discussed at length in the office to the air. We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now