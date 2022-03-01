- On GTU this morning – Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet might be giving their marriage another chance. After 12 years together, two children, and five years of marriage, Momoa confirmed his divorce from Bonet on Jan. 17. But in a wonderful turn of events, the couple have moved back in together and are working through marital issues, according to a close friend of Momoa. Momoa previously confirmed in a now-deleted Instagram post that, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception . . . feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.” In a recent report by HollywoodLife, a close friend of the “Aquaman” actor alleges that “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together.
- Plus, Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown are engaged. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that The Bachelor alum, 30, and the political strategist, 39, are set to marry. “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” Underwood tells PEOPLE. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.” “I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” he continues. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”
And the grey days of winter are coming to an end and spring is in the air. The sidewalks will no longer be icy and soon flowers will start poking up. This month is a wonderful time to become a mother, and a pretty great month to be born, too. Here are reasons why March babies are so special. They're likely to climb the corporate ladder: Babies born this month are the most likely to get that corner office when they grow up. Research indicates a higher percentage of CEOs are born in March than any other month. They're less prone to myopia than their summer cousins: While those expecting in June or July might want to up their optometry coverage, March babies are more likely than their summer-born peers to pass an eye exam. A study of nearly 300,000 military applicants found summer babies have the highest rates of severe short-sightedness, while spring kids are less likely to have myopic eyes (winter-born kids have the best rates, though).
Finally, so often, when we talk about becoming a mother, the conversation turns to what women lose: A sense of self. Professional opportunities. Personal space. Our "pre-baby" bodies. What we gain, of course, is a baby (or babies) but that's not the whole story. Motherhood has the ability to change not just our lives but our perspectives. What we find can be unexpected, freeing, and incredibly rewarding. Romper spoke to 25 moms from across the United States about what they like better about themselves after having children, particularly within the first year, and their answers were insightful, inspiring, and often ran counter to the common narratives we hear about life after children. So many talked about newfound confidence, or a sense of being able to let go of the little things. Others found they became more playful.
At the end of the show, what does Jennifer Aniston eat in the morning to stay full all day? "When I wake up, I have warm lemon water and then I have a shake or avocado and eggs, which is one of my favorites," Aniston says. "I sprinkle a little coconut oil on that. Sometimes I'll have a puffed millet cereal with a banana, or I'll do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in at the end." So would you try it?