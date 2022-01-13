Is 40 the new 30 and how therapists themselves deal with loneliness

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – The Internal Revenue Service had more than 11 million unprocessed tax returns left over from the “most challenging year” taxpayers ever experienced and will begin the upcoming filing season already behind, according to a report from the National Taxpayer Advocate released Wednesday. “There is no way to sugarcoat the year 2021 in tax administration: From the perspective of tens of millions of taxpayers, it was horrendous,” wrote Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins, who heads an independent watchdog organization within the IRS.
- Plus, people say it all the time. 50 is the new 40. 40 is the new 30. 30 is the new… 30? It’s become sort of cliché to comment on how getting older doesn’t mean what it used to. We, this current generation of whatever decade of life, is so much hipper and fresher and “younger” than the previous generation was at this stage. Right? Meh. I’m not so sure about that. The thing is, I actually do think that 40-something is the “new” 20-something, but not for the reasons you’d think. Tune in to hear more about what one woman thinks about aging, or click here: https://www.1news.info/moms-news/40-something-is-the-new-20-something-but-not-for-the-reasons-you-might-think-1165454
- And we’ve all had to navigate feelings of loneliness at one point or another, whether we want to openly admit it or not. This loneliness may materialize as a small tug when you’re sitting by yourself, or it could be more of an overwhelming feeling that never quite leaves you. Either way, it’s important to acknowledge and address these feelings of loneliness in healthy ways. And what better way to deal with these feelings than to ask professionals how they do it. To find out how professionals themselves cope click here: https://sg.news.yahoo.com/8-things-therapists-personally-feel-104506601.html
- Finally, TikTok users have recently been experimenting with armpit detoxing. So how does it work? The process claims to make transitioning from aluminum deodorant to aluminum-free deodorant easier. One editor put this “deodorant detox” to the test and was impressed with the results. Surae explains!
- At the end of the show – Yearning to travel in 2022? First, figure out your budget – then pick a destination. We know that seems backwards, but one man says it absolutely works! After months of lockdowns and staycations, the sky’s the limit for people like Louis Brill. He canceled three trips in 2021 because of the COVID-19 surges, so he has money in his 2022 travel budget. “We have five trips for this year in the planning phase,” says Brill. “We’ve basically decided there is no budget constraint.” We’ll share his travel secrets this morning on more Hot Topics on a Thursday edition of GTU Hour 2.